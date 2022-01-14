LIVE transfer news: Rudiger is ready to listen to Chelsea’s latest, Erling Haaland updates, and Wood JOINS Newcastle – news

LIVE transfer updates: Rudiger ready to listen to Chelsea’s latest, Erling Haaland updates, Wood JOINS Newcastle –

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea is planning a new bid to keep star defender Antonio Rudiger.

And the Germany ace is ready to listen in on what could be a major contract breakthrough.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The latest news on Arthur Melo is that he has joined Arsenal.

Arsenal will have to purchase Arthur Melo on a permanent basis from Juventus if they want him.

Mikel Arteta’s top target during the January transfer window has emerged as the 25-year-old midfielder.

The Gunners are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

season stats for Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, has had a good season so far.

If Rice’s bid falls through, United are considering Ruiz.

Man United have identified Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a suitable replacement for Declan Rice of West Ham.

Following a difficult first half of the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils want to strengthen their midfield in the summer.

Paul Pogba, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is also expected to leave in the summer.

Scott McTominay and Fred have both impressed in recent weeks, but United still appear to be lacking in the midfield.

Rice, the West Ham talisman, remains their top choice, despite the fact that the England international will cost them £100 million.

However, if they are unable to sign the 23-year-old, La Repubblica reports that their Plan B is to sign Spanish midfielder Ruiz.

The match between Tottenham and Arsenal is in jeopardy.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that the North London derby could be called off due to Arsenal’s lack of players for the match against Spurs.

Due to injury and illness, the Gunners’ squad could be as small as 12 players for the match, putting the match in jeopardy.

“It is a possibility in every game,” Arteta said after the Liverpool game when asked about that possibility.

“From our side, from the opponent’s side, because of the number of issues everyone is experiencing, and because it happens every week.”

“We are making an effort…

