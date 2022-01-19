LIVE UPDATES FROM NOVAK DJOKovic: French Open ‘ban,’ Tennis Australia makes statement, Murray and Zverev slam’mess’

LIVE UPDATES ON Novak Djokovic: French Open ‘ban,’ Tennis Australia’s statement, Murray and Zverev’s slam’mess’

After being deported from Australia, NOVAK DJOKOVIC flew back to Serbia via Dubai.

After French MPs backed the vaccine pass law, the French Open may soon follow suit.

An Australian court ruled that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke the Serb’s visa was legal.

It also stated that it will make its reasons public in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s old adversary Nick Kyrgios launched a surprise defense of the nine-time Australian Open champion, slamming rival Rafael Nadal for failing to defend him.

Alexander Zverev said today that Australia should have made it clear whether Djokovic could travel before he arrived.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Check out our Novak Djokovic live blog for all the latest news…

Krygios is looking forward to his match against Medvedev.

In round two of the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios is looking forward to facing Daniil Medvedev.

“It’s going to be a hell of an experience for me,” Kyrgios said after dispatching Brit Liam Broady.

“At the moment, he’s most likely the best player on the planet.”

So I’m pretty excited, and I’m looking forward to that moment.

It is for this reason that I participate in the game.

“Going out there and playing the best in the world still excites me.”

That’s something I’ve always wanted to show people, that someone like me could win those matches.

“I’m not going into it with high expectations.”

I’m going out there, having a good time, and playing my game.

I’ve got a pretty good idea of what I need to do to be successful.”

‘He should have stayed away,’ says the narrator.

Jim Courier, a two-time Australian Open champion, believes Djokovic should have stayed out of Australia for the sake of everyone.

“Obviously, there have been some errors here,” he said, “but in the end, everyone who has been involved in this has lost, everyone.”

“It would have been so much better if Djokovic hadn’t come here for him, for tennis, and, frankly, for the government.”

It’s just not been a pleasant experience.”

‘We apologize for Djokovic’s distraction.’

Tennis Australia expressed regret for Djokovic’s performance and apologized for the negative impact it had on the other players in the tournament.

“We recognize that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone,” the governing body said in a statement. “We deeply regret the impact this has had on all players.”

“Taking part in a major international sporting event while dealing with a global pandemic that continues to evolve and challenge us all is extremely difficult for everyone…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.