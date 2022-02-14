LIVE updates from the Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and you can keep up with all the action from Los Angeles right here.

With the eyes of the world on them, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the most prestigious prize in American sport.

Super Bowl 2022 was broadcast live on NBC and Peacock at 6.30 p.m. ET.

Around the country, excitement is building for the year’s biggest sporting event, as well as the halftime show, which will feature Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

With our blog, you can keep up with everything that’s going on in the world…

Bengals 10, Rams 13

On 3rd and 15, Stafford goes for broke… and he’s PICKED!

After a Bates interception, the ball will be handed over to Cincinnati at the two-minute warning.

The Rams defeated the Bengals by a score of 13 to 10 in overtime.

This doesn’t appear to be a good situation.

While running free and attempting to complete a catch from Stafford, Odell Beckham pulls up.

He’s on the ground, holding his left knee, and he’s helped off.

3:50 left in the half, and LA is in trouble.

The Rams defeated the Bengals by a score of 13 to 10.

Cincinnati scores a touchdown!

That’s quite an answer.

A seven-minute, 12-play, 75-yard drive.

It all came to a head with a double pass.

Burrow threw it right to Mixon, who threw it over the top to Higgins in the end zone.

We’re playing a three-point game.

The Rams defeated the Bengals by a score of 13 to 3.

Cooper Kupp has a TOUCHDOWN!!!!

Stafford finds the best receiver in the league this season open in the backfield and throws him a 10-yard pass to the corner.

McVay’s team put together a brilliant drive, with completions to Beckham, Henderson, and Kupp.

The attempt at an extra point was unsuccessful.

The scoreboard reads 13-3.

The Rams defeated the Bengals by a score of 7 to 3.

At the end of the first quarter, the Rams have a 1-0 lead at SoFi Stadium.

Cincinnati took their time getting going and settling in, but they finally got on the board near the end of the first quarter.

This game’s off to a fascinating start.

Bengals 3, Rams 7

Cincinnati is up and running, and McPherson kicks a 29-yard field goal to start things off.

Two big plays have sparked Cincinnati’s offense: a 13-yard rush by Mixon and a 46-yard pass from Burrow to Chase.

The Bengals are held to a field goal by the Rams defense in the red zone.

They are, however, on the board.

The Rams defeated the Bengals by a score of 7 to 0 in a game played

For the Rams, three and out.

This is exactly what this Cincinnati team required.

The Rams defeated the Bengals 7-0.

Burrow’s third-down pass is incomplete, so another punt is in order.

There haven’t been any first downs for…

