LIVE UPDATES ON Novak Djokovic: French Open LATEST NEWS, Star DEPORTED as he arrives in Serbia, Murray Slams ‘Mess’

After being DEPORTED from Australia, NOVAK DJOKOVIC has flown back to Serbia via Dubai.

After French MPs backed the vaccine pass law, the French Open could soon follow suit.

The decision by Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, to revoke the Serb’s visa was found to be legal by an Australian court.

It went on to say that it would release its reasons in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s old adversary Nick Kyrgios launched a surprise defense of the nine-time Australian Open champion, criticizing rival Rafael Nadal for failing to defend him.

“It p***** me off how Tsitsipas and Nadal are… everyone’s got their opinion, and I understand that Nadal and Tsitsipas have to speak out when they’re asked about it,” he said.

“However, we’re only treating him like Novak Djokovic right now, not as a human.”

“Imagine what he’s going through.

He’s probably just looking for some help from other players.

What the f***, he’s getting it from me!”

For all the latest news on Novak Djokovic, check out our live blog below…

Djok’s Ghost in Australia

The atmosphere at the Australian Open without Novak Djokovic was perfectly summed up in a report published by the Guardian.

“He was nowhere and he was everywhere,” Emma Kemp of Melbourne Park writes after the world No. 1 was told he would not be able to defend his title because he was being deported.

“Etched into the pavement and lingering in the air, each fragile fragment of an atmosphere carrying resentment and relief, and a lot in between,” says the author.

The Wimbledon defense of Novak Djokovic is in jeopardy.

According to The Telegraph, Novak Djokovic’s chances of defending his Wimbledon title are in jeopardy.

Following his denial of the opportunity to defend his Australian Open title due to a Covid vaccine dispute, it has been reported that the Serb may now miss out on an appearance at SW19 in June.

“The UK Government position remained unchanged on Monday,” according to the Telegraph, “but that did not mean Djokovic’s Wimbledon title defence was assured.”

Djokovic has the support of a Serbian tennis duo.

Following Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia, Serbian tennis stars Laslo Djere and Dusan Lajovic expressed their support.

It was dubbed a “catastrophic situation” by Lajovic and “terribly wrong” by Djere.

Over Djokovic, Matic slams the Aussies.

The decision to deport Novak Djokovic from Australia is “shameful,” according to Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Matic is one of a slew of Serbian athletes who have come out in support of their countryman.

The ace of the Red Devils…

