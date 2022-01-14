LIVE UPDATES ON Novak Djokovic: Visa revoked AGAIN, court hearing and three-year ban LATEST, Australian Open draw

NOVAK DJOKOVIC’S Australian visa has been revoked once more.

After a decision by the country’s immigration minister, the world No. 1 faces being deported once more, putting his Australian Open bid in jeopardy.

Djokovic’s only chance now is to file a legal challenge on Saturday morning in Melbourne, which is late Friday night in the United Kingdom.

“Today, I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” immigration minister Alex Hawke said.

Despite obtaining an exemption from the vaccine, the Serb was denied entry to Australia last week.

Friends of Novak are ‘afraid’ to speak up.

Illya Marchenko, a tennis player from Ukraine, claims that players are afraid of losing their visas if they support Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic’s deportation appeal could be heard tomorrow, just in time for the Australian Open.

After winning an appeal when his visa was cancelled for the first time, fellow 34-year-old Marchenko believes the defending champ is a victim of politics.

“‘Rules are rules,’ they say, then lose in their own court,” he wrote.

Then figure out a way to get his visa revoked regardless.

“So, what rules were they talking about in the first place? Oh, yeah, elections are coming up soon.”

“Remain calm.”

He also hopes that others will speak out in support of Djokovic, the Serbian legend.

“I’m not in Australia anymore, so I can,” he explained.

Others are simply afraid of having their visas revoked” – with a crying-while-laughing emoji thrown in for good measure.

Novak could face a three-year ban in Australia.

After being deported due to his vaccination status, Djokovic could face a three-year ban from Australia.

If he loses his appeal, the world No. 1 faces a three-year ban from Australia.

After the mess, ‘Novak only has two options.’

Novak Djokovic, according to ex-Aussie tennis player Darren Cahill, faces two difficult choices following his deportation appeal.

“Fault is everywhere here,” Cahill argued.

It’s all been a shambles.

“NOVAK, TA, VIC GOVERNMENT, FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Given what the people have been through, it should have been a tough rule to enter this country.

“Get vaccinated and come play the AO, or we’ll see you in 23′ if not.”

“There’s no wiggle room.”

The appeal has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Novak Djokovic’s deportation appeal is set to be heard in federal court tomorrow, just in time for the Australian Open.

