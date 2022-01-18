LIVE UPDATES WITH Novak Djokovic: French Open ‘ban,’ Tennis Australia statement, Murray and Zverev slam’mess’

After being deported from Australia, NOVAK DJOKOVIC flew back to Serbia via Dubai.

Following French MPs’ support for the vaccine pass law, the French Open may soon follow suit.

The decision by Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, to cancel the Serb’s visa was legal, according to an Australian court.

It went on to say that it would release its reasons in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s old adversary Nick Kyrgios launched a surprise defense of the nine-time Australian Open champion, criticizing rival Rafael Nadal for failing to defend him.

Alexander Zverev said today that Australia should have made it clear whether Djokovic would be able to travel before he arrived.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Check out our Novak Djokovic live blog for all the latest news…

Stephens vs Raducanu

The Margaret Court Arena erupts in applause as Emma Raducanu enters.

Will she be able to handle her first Grand Slam match since her famous US Open victory?

Musetti loses to De Minaur.

Alex de Minaur of Australia defeated Lorenzo Musetti 3-6 6-3 6-0 6-3 to advance to the second round.

And you’re aware of what that entails…

Emma Raducanu, the US Open champion, is the next player on the Margaret Court Arena.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 Grand Slam winner, will be her opponent.

It’s an enticing prospect.

Raducanu will be up soon.

Alex de Minaur has a 2-1 lead after breaking in the fourth set.

As a result, he’s only two games away from a win.

Emma Raducanu will follow that match.

As a result, we may see the reigning US Open champion in the near future.

Broady is no match for Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open after defeating Liam Broady of the United Kingdom 6-4 6-4 6-3.

His fellow Australians, on the other hand, do not appear to be impressed.

Since he stepped onto the court, they’ve been booing him.

“I’m not sure what I’ve done to this crowd because you guys are like a zoo,” he said after the game.

Coming up: Raducanu

Emma Raducanu is playing in the Australian Open’s final match on Margaret Court Arena today.

After Lorenzo Musetti’s match against Alex de Minaur, she will take to the court.

The fourth set of that match is currently in progress.

Kyrgios has broken the record for the third time in his career.

At the start of the third set, Liam Broady had a break point of his own, but he declined.

And the Brit has been made to pay, as a net call goes the Aussie’s way, and he breaks once more.

Kyrgios is now in the lead…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.