Liverpool 0 Arsenal 0: Klopp is frustrated as his Reds fail to break down a 10-man Arsenal side after Xhaka’s early dismissal.

Liverpool 0 Arsenal 0: Klopp is frustrated as his Reds fail to break down the Gunners’ 10-man defense after Xhaka’s early dismissal.

Jurgen Klopp went from 40 false positives to one big negative.

The Carabao Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal is proving to be anything but straightforward.

Despite playing with ten men for 66 minutes at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to get past a tenacious Arsenal side that saw Granit Xhaka sent off for a stupid challenge on Diogo Jota.

And you have to give Arsenal a lot of credit for defending brilliantly and fighting tooth and nail to frustrate Klopp’s team.

Arsenal showed some real guts away from home with their backs to the wall, something we haven’t always seen in recent years, thanks to Ben White and first-half substitute Calum Chambers.

Mikel Arteta’s side now appear to have a slight advantage ahead of next Thursday’s semi-final at the Emirates, where they will face Chelsea in the final.

This was supposed to be the second leg until the first leg was postponed last week due to the 40 false positive tests at Liverpool.

Despite Mo Salah and Sadio Mane being away on AFON duty, Liverpool named a strong team for their first domestic Cup semi-final in five years.

Alisson made his first EFL Cup start since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2018.

Alisson, on the other hand, had a quiet evening, and despite having a man advantage, Liverpool failed to put pressure on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

However, Liverpool’s lack of quality in the final third was highlighted in the 90th minute when Taki Minamino blazed over an open goal.

And Arteta’s night would have been made a lot easier if Xhaka had not been sent off for Arsenal for the fifth time.

As his lunge was at Jota high and he was also the last man, he actually managed to effectively manage two red cards with one challenge on.

The Swiss midfielder will now miss Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the second leg of the Champions League tie against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Xhaka was sent off for a challenge on Joao Cancelo against Manchester City in August, but he believes he starts games “closer to a red card” than other players.

Xhaka is most likely correct, but he is to blame, not the referees.

And Arsenal’s task would have been made much easier if Xhaka had not lost his cool while attempting to cut out a long cross from Andy Robertson.

Keeper Ramsdale was about to rush off his line, but he paused, despite the fact that it was not the…

