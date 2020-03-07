Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Mo Salah and Sadio Mane on target as leaders return to winning ways

Ryan Fraser was clear on goal yet he only had a split second to react. Adrian, liked a crazed sprinter, eyes popping, was charging at him from his goal-line. The winger took a look, summarised the odds and instinctively touched the ball over the onrushing keeper. The ball lofted over Adrian, now helpless, and bounced as it lolloped towards goal.

Then, out of the corner of your vision, came a rush of red, a determined runner powering his way into the box like Forrest Gump. Too late, it seemed, as the ball bounced again and spun goal-wards.

But our unlikely superhero was undeterred. James Milner took another stride and then, recognising hope was diminishing, slid the last few yards, stuck out his leg and, implausibly, hooked the ball away as it was about to make its way over the line.

Sixty-one minutes had gone at Anfield. The champions elect had already suffered one malfunction, which they had overcome. Bournemouth, despite their position, are not a team to be dismissed. Yet again, this was a genuine challenge for Liverpool.

And Milner’s intervention was crucial. Of course, it’s hard to get too tense when discussing a team 25 points clear with nine games remaining. Liverpool could win the league before they even play again in the unlikely event that Manchester City lose their next three games.

So it’s not as though the stand-in left back had saved the club from imminent collapse. That said, this was a test of nerve, a first challenge after what had been, until last weekend, a near-perfect season. Defeats to Atletico Madrid and Chelsea in cups and to Watford in the Premier League suggested a vulnerability where previously none had been apparent. Liverpool needed to resume normal service. The title is coming but they required a reboot. They didn’t want to be limping over the line. Especially not with a Champions League tie to play this week.

And when we recall the personalities that forged this great team in years to come, a 34-year-old self-styled dour Yorkshireman will feature high on the list. Of course, there are plenty more glamourous players, younger stars who will have played more this season, athletes at the peak of their career, not a understated man approaching middle age. Jurgen Klopp was keen to press home the point: Milner, standing in for Andy Robertson at left back here, and his compatriot, Jordan Henderson, are the heart of his team. ‘Having Milly not available and Hendo at the same time, so pretty much not in the dressing room, that is really not cool,’ said Klopp.

‘The job they do is on the pitch mainly but not only. I’m more than happy for Milly that he had that situation [of the last-ditch clearance]though I didn’t like the situation, obviously. It was a super game, in the position [left back]in which, two years ago, he told the whole world and their dog that he doesn’t like. But now from time to time he obviously likes it!’

Mané, Salah, van Dijk: when we recall this extraordinary champion team, these are the names that will slip off the tongue easily. But nothing represents its character better than Milner. No-one personifies its determination and resolve more than the 34-year-old Yorkshireman. His heroics come in a different guise but are no less significant.

Those more-exalted players featured strongly on Saturday, Sadio Mane prominent among them, scoring, assisting and hitting the post with his a mesmeric curling shot in the second half. He rescued Liverpool from the initial hiccup with his indefatigable pressing, robbing the unfortunate Jack Simpson, who had only just come on, of the ball to set up the equalising goal on 26 minutes after Bournemouth had discombobulated Anfield by taking the lead.

He rather ruined his good work by delivering his assist behind Mo Salah, meaning the Egyptian had to check his run. No matter, Salah made light of the poor ball, collecting it, cutting back and shooting for the near post to score as Aaron Ramsdale prepared for him to for the opposite corner. That’s 70 goals in first 100 league games for Liverpool, leaving Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Luis Suarez in his wake.

The winning goal would be scored by Mané on 33 mnutes, cooly and clinically slotting past Ramsdale on the break. But it was set up by another with more-obvious heroic status, Virgil van Dijk, powering into midfield to win back the ball from Bournemouth and then immediately play it forward to the onrushing Mané. It was a text-book Klopp goal.

Liverpool had to ride out a difficult opening. It is true that both referee Paul Tierney and VAR Michael Oliver might have penalised Callum Wilson for a shove in the back of Joe Gomez on 10 minutes in the build up to the opening goal.

But Wilson made the most of is break, feeding Philip Billing. And Liverpool had been exposed by the initial through ball, the space they conceded an indicator of their current vulnerability. Billing slid the ball in for Jefferson Lerma, who drilled it across goal. Wilson, almost sauntering in, was there to connect and tap it over the line.

It wasn’t just Gomez who looked unsteady. The Kop itself looked shaken. Klopp was arguing with fourth official Mike Dean. This surely wasn’t a fourth defeat in five? When Nathan Ake’s header thundered just over from Fraser’s corner on 14 minutes it looked to be heading that way. Liverpool, once impregnable, looked fragile.

‘We wanted to fight back and after that we had to fight back,’ said Klopp. ‘After that it was exceptional. In the moment when you have to fight back for momentum and you get a decision [like that]there are teams in the history of football that slip. But I love the reaction of the boys.’

And when Bournemouth came close to rattling them once more, as they often did, there would always be the likes of Milner to provide an intervention to steady nerves. Three more wins and a thirty-year wait will be over. As Klopp punched the air and The Kop roared at the end, there was a real sense of celebration commencing. ‘If we do it…’ Klopp continues to say. He can really drop the ‘if’ now.