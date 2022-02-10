Liverpool 2 Leicester 0: Diogo Jota scores twice to keep pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool 2 Leicester 0: A double from Diogo Jota keeps pressure on Premier League leaders Man City.

A COMPLETE Liverpool victory, as well as the return of Mo Salah from the African Cup of Nations, made for a good night for Anfield supporters.

After a strong Virgil van Dijk header was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, Diogo Jota fired home the rebound for the Reds after 34 minutes.

Several great Schmeichel saves, including a crucial one-on-one against Salah in the second half, kept a deserved lead at one.

Luis Diaz, a Premier League debutant, forced Schmeichel to make another fine save.

However, in the final few minutes, an instinctive Jota turned and finished to make it a double and give the Reds the victory.

There will be more to come.

