Liverpool 2 Leicester 0: Diogo Jota’s double keeps Premier League leaders Man City under pressure.

Liverpool 2 Leicester 0: A double from Diogo Jota keeps pressure on Premier League leaders Man City.

JURGEN KLOPP may be well aware that going for broke this season is a pipe dream.

In Liverpool’s Quad bid, which includes the Champions League and both domestic trophies, chasing down Manchester City for the Premier League title is likely to be the most difficult task of all.

However, Diogo Jota’s double on Thursday night marked yet another small step forward, closing the gap on Pep Guardiola’s side to nine points with one game remaining.

And, with the depth of talent at his disposal, why shouldn’t the Anfield manager at least try?

The most important thing for Klopp was to keep the momentum going with this victory.

Luis Diaz, a £37 million winger, made his Premier League debut and looked at ease.

And that he had the luxury of being able to bring on Mo Salah, the African Cup of Nations’ top scorer, from the bench, to a standing ovation from the Kop following his heartbreak in the final.

Sadio Mane, the Afcon winner with Senegal over Egyptian club-mate Salah, will also be available for Sunday’s match against Burnley.

Klopp had requested a “special atmosphere” to aid in the Quad quest, and while he did not get it for much of the game, he did get enough to satisfy him.

Salah’s acceptance of Sunday’s defeat in Cameroon was also a source of relief.

After a one-on-one 15 minutes from the end, he forced a great save from Kasper Schmeichel.

Salah’s brilliant leftfooter thumped the bar moments later.

Following their FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Nottingham Forest, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers called for a different response from his team.

He, too, was enlightened.

Because the way Rodgers’ players responded to his call by putting together a series of early raids, it could have easily been Liverpool who felt humiliated.

James Maddison was at the heart of the bright start, delivering a cross that was met by Boubakary Soumare and drew Alisson’s attention.

The Brazilian goalkeeper then had to stretch to tip the Foxes’ playmaker’s fierce shot over the bar.

Leicester’s daring start forced Klopp’s men to get in shape before attempting anything too ambitious.

However, when they did launch their first coordinated attack, it was impressive.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strike came after a 19th-minute move started by Virgil Van Dijk.

In his 150th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, the right-back cut into the box and fired with his left foot,…

