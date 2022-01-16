Liverpool 3 Brentford 0: The Reds maintain their slim Premier League title hopes with a comfortable win over the toothless Bees.

Liverpool 3 Brentford 0: The Reds maintain their slim Premier League title hopes with a comfortable victory over the toothless Bees.

LIVERPOOL cruised past Brentford to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s side put the Bees to the sword at Anfield thanks to goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Takuma Minamino.

Fabinho was lost at the back post after 44 minutes of heroic defending by the visitors.

Liverpool took complete control of the game in the second half, and the scoreline reflected their dominance.

There will be more later…

