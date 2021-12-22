Liverpool 3 Leicester 3 (5-4 penalties): Kelleher scores the game-winning penalty as Klopp’s stand-ins complete a stunning Carabao Cup comeback.

Liverpool 3 Leicester 3 (5-4 on penalties): Kelleher scores the game-winning penalty as Klopp’s stand-ins complete a stunning Carabao comeback.

LIVERPOOL advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a penalty shootout victory over Leicester at Anfield.

Brendan Rodgers’ side trailed 3-2 in injury time, but Takumi Minamino equalized in the 95th minute.

In the shootout, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties, while Diogo Jota scored the game-winning penalty.

Jamie Vardy tormented Liverpool, who made ten changes for the match, by scoring two quick goals early on.

In the 19th minute, Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain halved the deficit, but Leicester’s two-goal lead was restored by James Maddison with a scorching long-range strike.

After Diogo Jota rifled the ball past Kasper Schmeichel, Liverpool dominated the second half and pulled a goal back once more.

After poor Leicester marking, the hosts equalize late on when Minamino fires low into the bottom corner.

The shootout was won 5-4 by Liverpool.

More to come…

