Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Klopp’s side continue march towards Premier League title

Roberto Firmino stood, chest puffed out, smirking at the sheer gall of it all. The Kop embraced the pose, roaring their approval.

The goalscorer, Jordan Henderson, rushed to be with him. They bumped chests, with the Englishman attempting to keep a straight face, to look cool and moody. Yet Firmino just kept grinning, so eventually Henderson cracked, smiled and succumbed to the joyfulness

Firmino may not score at Anfield these days — bizarrely he is without a home goal all season — but his praises are sung almost more frequently than any other at this stadium. In a phenomenal season for almost all of Liverpool’s players, he is among the best.

An hour had passed. A game, in which Southampton had acquitted themselves admirably, was effectively over. Two-nil isn’t usually a lead this Liverpool side are in the habit of relinquishing. Naturally, Shrewsbury Town may beg to differ. But that was the reserves.

The first team, this season, have become so predictably good at Anfield that there is a danger the end of a 30-year title yearning will be somewhat anti-climactic.

Until the win over Manchester United last month, no-one would mention the prospect of winning the Premier League. Now 22 points clear, an unprecedented lead, it isn’t even a formality. It’s an extended lap of honour.

‘We’re going to win the Football League again,’ they repeatedly intoned here. The chant tells its own story, a throwback to another century. The last time they did, it was the Football League.

We’ve never seen the like. Jurgen Klopp, who deflects most compliments for fear of invoking a premature celebration, couldn’t disagree.

‘I have never seen it, to be honest,’ he said. ‘I can only say it doesn’t feel special. It’s not that I feel stronger and stronger after every win. It’s not like this. It’s just celebration, relief, settle, go again.

‘We don’t look at numbers. I promise you I don’t lie. The day before a game, my main feeling is: “I’m concerned!” I’m a very optimistic person but not before a game. Because I know everything can happen

‘Southampton had too many shots and finishes. We are not perfect, not even close. We don’t care about not being perfect. We just try and use our skills in the best possible way. The boys do that and that is why we have these kind of numbers. It doesn’t feel for a second like it’s really special. It just feels like hard work.’

In truth, it was hard work, even if it could have been 6-0 by the end.

‘Wow!’ was Klopp’s summary of Southampton’s performance and in the first half, at least, that was apt. They repeatedly got in behind Liverpool, with Danny Ings superb on his return. Only Alisson at his best denied Ings and Shane Long.

And Saints were unfortunate that within two minutes of the restart, the narrative arc of the game changed. Ings was felled in the box by Fabinho: no penalty ruled referee Kevin Friend. Liverpool played it swiftly upfield — a series of short passes — for Andy Robertson, who cut back and found Firmino. With a lovely touch, he played in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who struck from just inside the box to score, 25 seconds after that penalty claim.

We awaited the decision of VAR Stephen Hooper. Fabinho had two goes at felling Ings and the second effort surely made him stumble? Apparently not.

‘It will not happen that Liverpool scores and the referee goes back and gives us a penalty,’ said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, resigned. ‘This we cannot expect. I wanted to see this game when we go one up, and the penalty decision is a crucial moment. When we score it, maybe it is a completely different second half. But they get a lift and they are strong.’

Thereafter, the clinical power of Liverpool made it hard to argue that the result might have been altered. For Liverpool do what they do so well. In the modern era, you wonder just how many teams have ever perfected the counter attack quite as ruthlessly as Liverpool?

Take that second goal, on the hour, from Henderson. It started with a long goal kick from Alex McCarthy! That was picked up by Trent Alexander Arnold deep in his own half. He drilled a crossfield pass to open up the opposite flank, which Firmino knew was coming. He was soon approaching goal at speed as they back-tracked desperately.

Then came the touch you suspect had given Firmino so much pleasure; the shot never came. Instead he cut the ball back to the on-rushing Henderson, switching the angle of attack to render defence helpless. Liverpool’s captain took a touch and picked his spot. He wouldn’t disappoint.

The third on 71 minutes was an Alisson goal kick direct to Henderson. What next? An ultra-quick ball beyond the outstretched leg of Jan Bednarek for Mo Salah to chase. Once the Egyptian was clear of defenders it was obvious it would end with him lifting it over McCarthy. Seconds from box to box.

The fourth involved another sensational Firmino contribution, a delightful return pass for Salah to score his second.

Yet Southampton had played well. Being good, though, doesn’t cut it against Liverpool. It will take something supernatural to stop them.