Liverpool 4 Shrewsbury 1: Gordon, Fabinho, and Firmino score as the young Reds survive a scare to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

A YOUNG Liverpool XI overcame Shrewsbury Town to advance to the FA Cup fourth round.

Daniel Udoh’s close-range strike gave the League One side an early lead.

Liverpool avoided a giant-killing thanks to a composed finish from Kaide Gordon and a penalty from veteran Fabinho.

With just over ten minutes remaining, substitute Roberto Firmino scored Liverpool’s third goal.

Deep into added time, Fabinho scored his second goal of the game to complete the 4-1 victory.

