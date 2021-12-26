Liverpool agreed a £60 million deal with Fiorentina for Federico Chiesa’s transfer, but the Italy international turned down the Reds to force a move to Juventus.

Liverpool ‘agreed a £60 million transfer fee with Fiorentina for Federico Chiesa, but the Italy international turned down the Reds to force a move to Juventus.’

Federico Chiesa, the Italian Euro 2020 hero, reportedly turned down a move to Liverpool last year in favor of joining Juventus.

Chiesa joined Juventus on a two-year loan from Fiorentina last year, which will be extended in the summer.

The move is said to cost £34 million initially, with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons.

Last year, Liverpool had a £60 million deal with Fiorentina, but the wide-man turned it down in order to force a move to Juventus.

“Fiorentina had reached an agreement with Liverpool for 70 million euros (£60 million), but the negotiations failed due to the boy’s desire to go to Juventus,” transfer expert Niccolo Ceccarini told RTV38.

The Reds haven’t exactly struggled without Chiesa, but with the 24-year-old on board, they’d have an even more formidable front line.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa together in a forward line would be a formidable opponent.

However, another Premier League club has been linked with a move for one of Europe’s most sought-after properties.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are both rumored to be interested in signing Chiesa for £84 million.

After following the club and its key players on social media last month, Chiesa caused outrage among Blues fans.

Chiesa, 24, followed Chelsea’s Instagram account, as well as players Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Saul, and Eden Hazard, who is an ex-Chelsea legend.

Fans are speculating about a move to West London based on his social media activity.

Chiesa was one of the tournament’s stars after scoring for Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

The forward also started the final, which Italy won on penalties.

He also scored the game’s only goal in Juventus’ 1-0 Champions League win over Chelsea earlier this season.

Since joining Juventus instead of Liverpool, he has scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in 59 games.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.