Liverpool are expected to lose Mane and Salah, but Spurs are unlikely to lose a single player to the African Cup of Nations.
Despite Covid’s concerns, the Africa Cup of Nations is set to take place next month.
And that could have a big impact on a number of Premier League clubs and their respective battles at the top and bottom of the table.
Liverpool are expected to be the hardest hit, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita all set to depart in what could be a major setback in their bid to reclaim the Premier League title.
However, a number of other clubs will be without key players for four weeks during the tournament, which will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.
Below, we look at how the Afcon will affect each Premier League club…
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) is a Gabonese footballer.
(Egypt’s) Mohamed Elneny
Thomas Partey (Ghana) is a Ghanaian.
Nicolas Pepe (Côte d’Ivoire)
Amazing Nakamba (Zimbabwe)
Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore
Egypt’s Mahmoud Trezeguet
Ghana’s Tariqe Fosu-Henry
Guinea’s Julian Jeanvier
(Nigeria) Frank Onyeka
Yves Bissouma (Mali) Yves Bissouma (Mali) Yves Bisso
Maxwel Cornet (Côte d’Ivoire)
Senegal’s Edouard Mendy
(Morocco’s) Hakim Ziyech
Ghanaian Jordan Ayew
Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate
Ghanaian Jeffrey Schlupp
Wilfried Zaha (Côte d’Ivoire)
Ivorian Jean-Philippe Gbamin
(Nigeria) Alex Iwobi
N/A
Ghana’s Daniel Amartey
Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho
Senegalese Nampalys Mendy
Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi
Guinea’s Naby Keita
Senegal’s Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) is an Egyptian footballer who currently plays for the Egyptian national team.
Man City’s Riyad Mahrez.
Eric Bailly (Côte d’Ivoire)
Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire)
YES
N/A
Mali’s Moussa Djenepo
Mohammed Salisu (Ghana) is a Ghanaian politician.
N/A
Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis
Nigerian Peter Etebo
Moroccan Adam Masina
Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr
Nigerian William Troost-Ekong
Algerian Said Benrahma
Willy Boly (Côte d’Ivoire)
Morocco’s Romain Saiss
