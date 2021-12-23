Liverpool are expected to lose Mane and Salah, but Spurs are unlikely to lose a single player to the African Cup of Nations.

Despite Covid’s concerns, the Africa Cup of Nations is set to take place next month.

And that could have a big impact on a number of Premier League clubs and their respective battles at the top and bottom of the table.

Liverpool are expected to be the hardest hit, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita all set to depart in what could be a major setback in their bid to reclaim the Premier League title.

However, a number of other clubs will be without key players for four weeks during the tournament, which will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Below, we look at how the Afcon will affect each Premier League club…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) is a Gabonese footballer.

(Egypt’s) Mohamed Elneny

Thomas Partey (Ghana) is a Ghanaian.

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d’Ivoire)

Amazing Nakamba (Zimbabwe)

Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore

Egypt’s Mahmoud Trezeguet

Ghana’s Tariqe Fosu-Henry

Guinea’s Julian Jeanvier

(Nigeria) Frank Onyeka

Yves Bissouma (Mali) Yves Bissouma (Mali) Yves Bisso

Maxwel Cornet (Côte d’Ivoire)

Senegal’s Edouard Mendy

(Morocco’s) Hakim Ziyech

Ghanaian Jordan Ayew

Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate

Ghanaian Jeffrey Schlupp

Wilfried Zaha (Côte d’Ivoire)

Ivorian Jean-Philippe Gbamin

(Nigeria) Alex Iwobi

N/A

Ghana’s Daniel Amartey

Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho

Senegalese Nampalys Mendy

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi

Guinea’s Naby Keita

Senegal’s Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) is an Egyptian footballer who currently plays for the Egyptian national team.

Man City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Eric Bailly (Côte d’Ivoire)

Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire)

YES

N/A

Mali’s Moussa Djenepo

Mohammed Salisu (Ghana) is a Ghanaian politician.

N/A

Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis

Nigerian Peter Etebo

Moroccan Adam Masina

Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr

Nigerian William Troost-Ekong

Algerian Said Benrahma

Willy Boly (Côte d’Ivoire)

Morocco’s Romain Saiss

