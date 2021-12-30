Liverpool are expected to rebuild around Saka, with the Arsenal midfielder reportedly interested in succeeding one of Klopp’s attacking players.

According to reports, Liverpool could make a sensational switch to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and rebuild their attack around him.

Saka has been a standout at the Emirates since making his first-team debut in 2018 and has already scored five Premier League goals this season, matching his tally from the previous campaign.

The Reds expect to sell at least two of their forwards, according to journalist Ian McGarry, and are keeping an eye on the future.

Saka, a 20-year-old midfielder, might be a good fit for the Merseysiders because of his age and style.

“We have reported on The Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool is looking to the future in terms of the fact that they expect to sell at least two of their attacking players,” McGarry said.

“Saka is a player who fits in with Liverpool’s style.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, has no intention of selling one of his best players in order to rebuild the club.

As a result, the north Londoners have held preliminary discussions with Saka’s representatives about extending his contract, which expires in 2024.

However, if the England international wants to compete at the highest level, Liverpool could be an intriguing option.

“My understanding is that there have been talks with his representatives about giving him a contract upgrade at Arsenal,” McGarry said.

“Liverpool would give him the chance and platform to compete at the highest level.”

“I’m told he and his reps are very interested in that.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Saka, describing him as a “young and exciting player” recently.

