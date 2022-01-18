Liverpool are in a transfer battle with West Ham for Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho, but they must tread carefully after the Harvey Elliott deal.

Liverpool are battling West Ham for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, but must tread carefully following the Harvey Elliott deal.

Liverpool are preparing a bid for Fulham teen Fabio Carvalho against West Ham.

The Reds are considering a £5 million January move for the 19-year-old winger, with the Hammers reportedly also interested.

The starlet’s current contract expires in less than six months, and he’ll be available for a compensation fee in the summer.

Leeds and Porto are both interested in the England Under-18 international, who was born in Portugal.

As Carvalho prepares for the next step in his career, it is believed that super agent Jorge Mendes is assisting his brother, his official representative.

However, the Reds will have to tread carefully, as there is still resentment at Craven Cottage over Harvey Elliott’s move to Anfield in 2019.

Fulham could make life difficult for Liverpool if they suspect any taping-up or other dark arts of the transfer market in relation to Carvalho.

The Championship club must also decide whether it is worth it to try to cash in on Carvalho now or wait until the summer to see if a higher fee is offered.

When a player under the age of 24 moves on a free transfer, the former club is entitled to compensation for training and developing him, according to the rules.

Fulham and Liverpool were unable to reach an agreement over Elliott, who was valued at up to £7 million by the London club.

The Professional Football Compensation Committee ruled in February 2021 that Liverpool should pay an initial £1.5 million for Elliott, with performance-related conditions for up to £2.8 million in future payments and a 20% sell-on clause.

Carvalho, who has been at Fulham since he was 12, had a great start to the Championship season, scoring three goals in his first four league games, but his season was cut short due to a toe injury and a bout of Covid.