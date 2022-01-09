Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona wonderkid Xavi, Haaland has joined Newcastle, and Coutinho has agreed to join Villa.

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona wonderkid Xavi, Haaland is on his way to Newcastle, and Coutinho is set to join Villa.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET IS OPEN AND TRANSFERS ARE HAPPENING!

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a £60 million deal for Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz, according to SunSport.

The Reds are also interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi, and are willing to pay him 50 TIMES his current salary.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

A loan offer from Aston Villa has been accepted by Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool player back to England.

Meanwhile, Newcastle has signed Three Lions full-back Keiron Trippier, their first signing of the window.

Real Madrid are hoping to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup is in its third round, and the major Premier League clubs are competing.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Reminder from Gavi

To sign Barcelona wonderkid Gavi, Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay him 50 times more per week.

Despite only making four Premier League appearances, he has already persuaded Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to make a move for him.

At the Nou Camp, the midfielder currently earns around £1,600 per week.

However, according to El Nacional, the Merseysiders are willing to pay him £80,000 per week to secure his signature.

The 17-year-old also sees his future at Barca, according to the Spanish outlet.

The Masia graduate’s release clause, however, is still only £41.7 million, and the financially strapped Blaugrana may be tempted to cash in on him.

Messi is ruled out of Barcelona’s match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite no longer having Covid, Lionel Messi will miss PSG’s match against Lyon this weekend.

After a trip back to Argentina, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner tested positive for the virus last week.

The 34-year-old returned to Paris this week after a negative test, but he will not be part of PSG’s squad for tomorrow’s match against Lyon.

“Lionel Messi will continue his post-COVID individual protocol in the coming days,” the club said in a statement.

Messi received a positive Covid test after he was seen singing and dancing with his wife Antonella at a party in Argentina.

Maitland-Niles is a Roma forward.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles in his new outfit.

We’ve reached an agreement -…

