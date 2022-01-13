Liverpool are interested in Tielemans, Newcastle are interested in Ruben Neves, Traore is a transfer target for Chelsea, and Chelsea are in the market for a striker.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER WINTER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe.

Tottenham are expected to seal the deal for Wolves’ Adama Traore.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are set to complete a deal for Chris Wood, a Kiwi striker who has joined relegation rivals Burnley.

Liverpool are interested in signing Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz for £60 million, according to SunSport.

The Reds are also interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi, and are willing to pay him 50 TIMES his current salary.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

A loan offer from Aston Villa has been accepted by Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool star back to England.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is a summer target for Real Madrid, who are confident of landing both him and Kylian Mbappe.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you’ll find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Arsenal is interested in Youri Tielemans, while Aston Villa is chasing Everton left-back Lucas Digne for £25 million.

The agent of Leicester midfielder Tielemans is said to be in talks with the Gunners.

Liverpool is also interested in signing the Belgian star.

Following up on his signing of Philippe Coutinho, new manager Steven Gerrard signaled a new era of spending for Villa by signing Frenchman Digne.

Manchester United is said to be prioritizing the acquisition of a midfield anchorman and a right-back.

The Red Devils are said to have joined Arsenal in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

United are also interested in RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara, as well as Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

Tariq Lamptey, 21, has caught United’s attention, but Brighton value him at £40 million, which is £10 million more than United.

On the pitch, VAR denied Tottenham three times as Chelsea advanced to the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 away win – thanks to Antonio Rudiger – and a 3-0 aggregate win.

And Jarrod Bowen’s double helped West Ham move up to fourth in the Premier League with a 2-0 home win over Norwich, who were defeated for the sixth time in a row.

Carlos prefers JT to Becks.

Former Real Madrid teammate David Beckham has been snubbed by Roberto Carlos, who has named John Terry as his favorite England player.

At the height of the Galacticos era, Carlos and Beckham shared four years at the Bernabeu.

They’re…

