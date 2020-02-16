Liverpool are latest club keen to sign £100m-rated Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho

Liverpool have informed Borussia Dortmund of their desire to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, with the German club expected to demand at least £100million for the 19-year-old England forward.

Manchester City are also expected to bid for Sancho, who left the Etihad for Dortmund in the summer of 2017, while Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested.

Liverpool are about to enter into a club-record kit deal with Sancho’s sponsors Nike, and will hope manager Jurgen Klopp’s connections with Dortmund, who he led for seven years, will work in their favour in pursuit of the Londoner.

Sancho is also good friends with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson. And he is close to Rhian Brewster, on loan at Swansea from Liverpool, the pair having helped England win the Under 17 World Cup in 2017.

Klopp admitted in January it would be ‘very difficult’ to improve on his squad, but he has also been open about his admiration for Sancho.

Speaking last February, Klopp praised his former club for their shrewd £8m capture of Sancho and said they had an advantage because England’s big clubs rarely do business with each other.

He said: ‘Buying English players is a smart idea because we would never have a chance to get Sancho. We are not blind — we saw him, we liked him and then we think, “Can we get him?” No. Because English clubs don’t sell to other English clubs.’

Since moving to Germany, Sancho has become one of world football’s most exciting young attacking talents and broken into Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad.

He is in outstanding form, with 12 goals and 14 assists in just 19 Bundesliga games this season. Last month he became the youngest player to reach 25 Bundesliga goals.

Meanwhile, Klopp will hold talks with Mohamed Salah after Egypt declared they want to pick him for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Salah would miss Liverpool’s pre-season and the start of the campaign if he were to feature in the Olympic football tournament, which runs from July 23 to August 8. The final decision on Salah’s involvement will be left to the player.