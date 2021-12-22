Liverpool are laying the groundwork for a £90 million transfer for Jude Bellingham as they move into first place.

Liverpool are laying the groundwork for a £90 million deal for Jude Bellingham as they move into first place.

In addition, Newcastle’s sporting director is unlikely to arrive in time for the January transfer window, while Manchester United is still looking for ‘one more’ coach.

Liverpool appear to be the frontrunners to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham when he returns to the Premier League.

Liverpool has emerged as “the most realistic” destination for the midfielder when he leaves Borussia Dortmund, according to sources in Germany, but any move will have to wait until the summer transfer window of 2022 at the earliest.

Bellingham is one of the most sought-after players in European football, and the numbers behind his performances continue to impress recruiters.

Given his status in European football, it’s no surprise that Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him.

Liverpool, on the other hand, would be able to offer Bellingham a prominent role in a team tailored to his strengths, thanks to their razor-sharp recruitment team.

It’s thought that a fee of more than £90 million is being discussed, which would not deter the Reds.

Birmingham City has a large sell-on clause in their contract, which will have an impact on the fee paid.

There are no plans for Bellingham to move in January, and the player is content with his current situation.

A summer transfer would be contingent on Borussia Dortmund having replacements for both him and Erling Haaland, who will be released at the end of the season.

Dortmund’s own impressive model necessitates detailed succession planning, and they’ve already begun looking into possible Bellingham replacements.

However, because the players are happy at the club, they are aware that there is no immediate pressure to sell.

The Reds are unlikely to use the January transfer window, unlike last season’s emergency defensive signings, because their entire recruitment model is based on long-term planning: the £36 million deal for Ibrahima Konate is a good example of the type of deal Liverpool prefers to make over the stopgap measures they took when signing Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

Newcastle United’s signing of Dan Ashworth is far from finalized.

Brighton gave the club permission to speak with their technical director after executive recruitment firm Nolan Partners recommended the former FA sporting director for the position.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Liverpool laying foundations for £90m Jude Bellingham transfer as Reds move into pole position