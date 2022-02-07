Liverpool are on high alert over the Gavi transfer and could sign the Barcelona wonderkid if they activate a £42 million release clause.

Liverpool are on high alert over the Gavi transfer and believe they can sign the Barcelona wonderkid if they activate a £42 million release clause.

GAVI, a Barcelona wonderkid, is reportedly being pursued by Liverpool.

The 17-year-old’s contract is up in 18 months, and the Reds are reportedly ready to offer him a large salary and a sizable signing bonus.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool is willing to activate the youngster’s £42 million release clause.

They’re also rumored to be considering offering Gavi a three-year contract worth £3 million per year, as well as an £8 million signing bonus.

El Nacional reports that this would trump Barcelona’s offer, despite the fact that the Spanish giants are still in financial trouble.

With Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining from the Premier League, Barcelona spent a lot of money in January to bolster their attack.

Gavi, however, wishes to remain at the Nou Camp despite the interest.

He’s a regular starter under Xavi, and he clearly cares about the club, blowing kisses to the crowd after scoring against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

As a result, the club is rumored to be working on a new contract for the youngster, one that includes a large release clause that should deter other clubs’ interest.

Ansu Fati’s contract contains an £846 million release clause, while Pedri’s contract has a £1 billion release clause after he signed a new contract in October.

After impressing in 26 appearances this season, Gavi could be next in line for a lucrative new contract.

