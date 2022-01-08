Liverpool are prepared to pay Gavi FIFTY times his current salary in order to complete his £80k-a-week transfer to Barcelona.

Liverpool are prepared to offer Gavi FIFTY times his current salary in order to secure an £80k-a-week transfer.

This season, the 17-year-old has broken into the LaLiga first team and caught Jurgen Klopp’s attention.

Despite only making four Premier League appearances, he has already persuaded Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to make a move for him.

Gavi’s weekly wage at the Nou Camp is currently around £1,600.

El Nacional, on the other hand, claims that Liverpool is willing to pay him £80,000 per week to secure his signature.

The La Masia graduate also sees his future in Barcelona, according to the same outlet.

His release clause, however, is only £41.7 million, and the financially strapped Catalans may be tempted to cash in on the playmaker.

By loaning Philipe Coutinho to Aston Villa, Barcelona has already relieved some of the pressure on their wage bill.

However, with the arrival of Ferran Torres from Manchester City, they still have work to do in order to help balance the books.

The Spaniard’s registration is still on hold, which explains why Barca is willing to pay him.

And Gavi’s possible departure, combined with Coutinho’s, may create the necessary space for him to return to action.

At the age of 11, Gavi joined Barcelona’s academy.

In September 2020, he signed his first professional contract and went on to play for Barcelona B that year.

Last summer, the gifted teen was promoted to the first team, and he has already made the Spanish national team.

Liverpool is on the lookout for reinforcements as they attempt to close the 11-point gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

