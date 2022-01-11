Liverpool are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Jules Kounde, with Klopp ready to activate a £75 million release clause with Sevilla.

Liverpool are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Jules Kounde, with Klopp set to activate a £75 million Sevilla release clause.

Klopp is said to want to sign the Frenchman and the Reds are willing to pay his £75 million release clause.

The Blues attempted to sign Kounde during the summer transfer window but were unable to meet his release clause.

According to El Nacional, the Reds are ready to beat the West Londoners to the signing.

This month, the Merseysiders are rumored to be interested in signing the centre-back.

According to reports, Kounde has accepted the Reds’ offer and is willing to relocate to the northwest.

Real Madrid was also interested at one point, but their enthusiasm seems to have waned.

Klopp is eager to move this month in order to avoid the 23-year-old being snapped up by another club.

The Chelsea deal fell through this summer, and Kounde was furious.

But he moved on and has been excellent for Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga.

This season, he has appeared 17 times in the league and has nine clean sheets to his credit.

If Antonio Rudiger leaves, Chelsea may rue their inability to sign Kounde.

The German’s contract with the club expires at the end of the season, so he is free to speak with foreign clubs this month.

According to reports, he is set to reject PSG’s £110,000-a-week offer in favor of Real Madrid after speaking with ex-Chelsea teammates Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

