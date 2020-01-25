Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits frustration with Xherdan Shaqiri’s fitness record 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted his frustration with Xherdan Shaqiri’s fitness record.

Shaqiri has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances this season, with the Switzerland international having struggled with injuries.

Klopp has sympathy with Shaqiri over his situation and stressed that he wishes that he was available more often.

As reported by The Mirror, Klopp said: ‘It is not cool, absolutely not cool but maybe there are different reasons.

‘He is a very special player in different departments. His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable.

‘So far it was never big but it was always enough to get him out, I can imagine that is frustrating, it is frustrating for him and not good for us.

‘We work on that. We don’t want to bring in a situation where it constantly happens but so far we didn’t find 100 per cent the solution for it so we have to see.’

Despite his injury issues, Shaqiri remains highly regarded by Liverpool, who rejected attempts from Sevilla and Roma to sign him on loan.

Since joining Liverpool in 2018, Shaqiri, who can make an impact as an attacking midfielder or out wide, has made 40 appearances for Liverpool, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

In addition to Shaqiri, Sadio Mane, James Milner, Naby Keita, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne are also sidelined.