Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sympathises with Guardiola and his City stars following ban

Jurgen Klopp said he felt sorry for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players in the wake of their two-year Uefa ban from the Champions League but told City executives: ‘At the end, we all have to respect some rules.’

The Liverpool boss watched his team go 25 points clear of City at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Norwich and refused to be drawn into a discussion about whether City should be stripped of last year’s title for flouting Financial Fair Play rules.

Klopp stressed his admiration for Guardiola and his players and hinted the problem lay with the City hierarchy above them. ‘I can imagine it’s hard for the sportspeople,’ Klopp said. ‘You trust your people, they say: “It’s fine,” and Uefa sees that slightly different.

‘That will not end in this moment. Now, they have to deal with it. I have no idea what will happen next. It was a shock when I saw the headlines. I’ve seen a few things said. Obviously City will appeal. At the moment, I don’t have any more information.

‘Since I’ve been here Manchester City under Pep Guardiola play sensational football. I’ve always admired what they do.

‘To be honest, I feel for Pep and the players because “wow” they did nothing wrong for sure. They just played sensational football. Wherever Pep was he has helped each league to improve but then at the end we all have to respect some rules.’

Sadio Mane, a second half substitute returning to the side after an injury lay-off, scored Liverpool’s winner in the 78th minute against bottom club Norwich last night as gales and driving rain from Storm Dennis lashed Carrow Road.

Liverpool now need a maximum of 15 points to win their first league title for 30 years and that is if second-placed City, who are reeling from the FFP judgment, win all their remaining games. Liverpool are still chasing glory in the Champions League and the FA Cup as they close in on the Premier League title.

Liverpool have now gone 43 top-flight matches unbeaten in the league, six matches behind Arsenal’s record of 49 games set in 2003-04 by the Invincibles. They have earned 103 points from the last 105 available to them in the Premier League.

They have won 34 of their last 35 league games and their 76 points from 26 matches this season is a top-flight record. The last time they dropped a point was on October 20th.