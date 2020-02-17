Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tips Italian giants Juventus for Champions League glory

Jurgen Klopp has tipped Italian giants Juventus for Champions League glory this season, admitting he ‘cannot work out why they are not 10 points clear in Serie A’.

The Liverpool boss, who won the coveted European competition last year, said he does not know why stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have not guided the Old Lady ahead of Inter Milan, who currently sit top of Serie A table on goal difference.

He also shrugged off suggestions his side were favourites to conquer Europe again just because they look set to wrap up the domestic league early – with Liverpool 22 points clear of last season’s champions Manchester City.

He was quoted by the Guardian as saying: ‘Juventus were my favourites before the season started but obviously I don’t watch Italian football enough because I cannot work out why they are not 10 points ahead at the top of Serie A.

‘They have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it’s crazy.’

Klopp said Bayern Munich’s squad was also ‘massive’, that PSG look incredible when they are all fit and that you can never discount Barcelona.

On his side’s chances of success, the 52-year-old German said he is not sure and focusing on the trip to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

But he added that the players showed last season they could beat the best.

Liverpool face Norwich on Saturday at Carrow Road in what many predict to be a comfortable game.

The hosts have won just four of their 25 Premier League matches so far this season – a win ratio of just 16 per cent.

It is the lowest win rate in the top flight, with the next-worst being 19th-placed Watford who have won five of their 26 matches (a 19 per cent win ratio).

Daniel Farke’s side have drawn six and lost their other 15 games – the latter statistic being a league-worst.

But Liverpool are tearing up the league, with them looking set to smash the record for the most points in a single campaign – this is currently held by Manchester City with 100 points during the 2017-18 term.

The Reds have won 24 of their 25 matches – a staggering win ratio of 96 per cent – with their only ‘blip’ being a 1-1 draw at rivals Manchester United in October.