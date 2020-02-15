Liverpool chairman ‘attended secret meeting to discuss lucrative new pre-season tournament’

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner reportedly attended a secret meeting to discuss adding more games to the club’s calendar – just days after Jurgen Klopp complained about fixture congestion.

Klopp decided to boycott last week’s FA Cup fourth-round tie, expressing his frustration that the game had been scheduled to take place during the winter break.

And The Sun now claim that this occurred just days after senior executive Werner had been discussing adding an extra competition to their schedule.

Werner was among a number of representatives from Europe’s elite at the meeting in Paris last month.

The talks were organised by US billionaire and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, organiser of the International Champions Cup which has run since 2013.

Ross is said to have told those present he wanted to finance a new and improved version of the annual pre-season event – which would see participating teams play more matches.

He also made it clear that he would only be making the lucrative changes should clubs agree to field full-strength teams and not use it to give their youngsters a run out.

Arsenal and Manchester United were also present from the Premier League while representatives of PSG, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid also attended.