Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all been drawn in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City will all face each other in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

In the Champions League last 16, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other.

Following Manchester United’s nightmare draw with Paris Saint-Germain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other in the Champions League’s last 16.

While United will have the opportunity to scout Mauricio Pochettino, a potential long-term managerial target, their forwards, who have a combined total of 12 Ballons d’Or, will reunite for the second time over two legs.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City, the other three English clubs, were given far kinder draws against Salzburg, Lille, and Villarreal, respectively.

The draw took place on Monday, with the only restrictions being that clubs could not play teams from the same association or opponents they had faced in the group stages.

Seeded teams (those that finished first in their group) were placed in Pot 1 and were pitted against unseeded teams (those that finished second in their group).

The most significant change to this year’s knockout stages is the elimination of the away goals rule, which means that ties that are tied after two legs will go to extra time regardless of goals scored at home or away, with a penalty shootout to follow.

The first two legs will take place on February 15-16 and 22-23.

The second legs will take place on March 8-9 and 15-16, with kickoffs at 8 p.m. GMT.

Following the round of 16, the draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final (all of which will be mapped out at the same time) will be held on Friday, March 18th.

