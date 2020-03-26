Liverpool chief Edwards warned over £28m transfer listing blunder

Liverpool they have made a mistake in the transfer listing of Xherdan Shaqiri, according to Danny Mills.

Football Insider claim the Swiss international has been put on the market for £28million by director of football Michael Edwards as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his squad.

The Reds paid just £13million to Stoke when they signed him in the summer of 2018, and after a good first season at Anfield, the 28-year-old has struggled for game time this term.

And Mills believes Liverpool will struggle to receive offers anywhere near the £28million they are hoping for.

“I cannot see it at that price,” Mills told Football Insider.

“They paid £13million for him two years ago. Has he got better? No.

“He has stayed about the same and got older.

“Teams will not want to pay more than double what they paid for him. It does not make any sense.

“That is a bit of a strange one. I find it very odd if he went for that amount of money.

“Of course, he has had a lot of injuries of late so it would also be a risk.”

Shaqiri has made just six Premier League appearances this season, scoring just once in the 5-2 win over Everton.

