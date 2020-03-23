Liverpool consider stunning £80.4m double Ligue Un swoop

Liverpool have been linked with a move for two Ligue Un midfielders worth a combined £80.4m.

The Reds are expected to invest heavily in the summer, with Takumi Minamino their most expensive signing of this entire season at just £7.5m.

Klopp opted to retain faith in his squad by signing just four players last summer – teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott, as well as goalkeepers Adrian and Andy Lonergan.

Phil Thompson has outlined the two positions he believes Liverpool need to strengthen in, but reports suggest they are prioritising elsewhere.

The midfield is perhaps most in need of reinforcements, with Adam Lallana expected to leave upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the current campaign, while Georginio Wijnaldum is facing an uncertain future.

Spanish newspaper Sport offer to fresh pieces of speculation, with Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes and Lille’s Boubakary Soumare both linked.

The latter was the subject of an accepted but ultimately unsuccessful £35m bid from Newcastle in January, with Liverpool said to ‘have been negotiating’ a deal ‘for some time’.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested but it is stated that Soumare has a preference for playing in the Premier League ‘because of his similarity’ to Paul Pogba.

Lille are happy to listen to any offers for a 21-year-old whose contract expires in summer 2022.

Camavinga would be more expensive at £45.4m, and likely more difficult to get. Sport claim he also likes the Premier League style but Rennes ‘will be inflexible in the negotiations’.

It is said that ‘the best economic proposal’ will be favoured above all else, with Liverpool joined in the race again by Barca and Real, as well as Tottenham. Sure.