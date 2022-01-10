Liverpool could cash in on Allan, a forgotten star who never played a game for the club but impressed Klopp in training.

LIVERPOOL could be in for a windfall thanks to the sale of a long-forgotten player.

Brendan Rodgers, then-manager of the Reds, signed a Brazilian teen sensation in 2015.

Despite Jurgen Klopp admitting to being a huge fan of the player, work permit issues meant he was never eligible to play for Liverpool.

Rodgers bought Allan, now 24, for £500,000 nearly seven years ago after he excelled in Internacional’s youth ranks in Brazil.

However, the deep-lying playmaker was loaned out to teams in Finland, Belgium, Germany, Cyprus, and Brazil after it was discovered he wasn’t eligible to play for the club.

Despite never playing for Liverpool, Allan was eventually sold to Brazilian giants Atletico Mineiro in 2020 for £3.2 million, resulting in a £2.7 million profit.

Klopp acknowledged that he did not want to sell Allan, but that he had no other choice.

“When I came here, one or two months later, Allan was here, and I said, ‘Who is this?'” said the German boss.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Klopp was disappointed to learn that Allan was ineligible to play for Liverpool, and he was disappointed that he would not be able to field the ‘outstanding talent.’

“I saw him in training and thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, what can we do to keep this boy here and bring him into the line-up?'” the Kop boss continued.

“He’s 19 years old and a phenomenal talent.”

The Reds were never able to secure a work permit for the one-cap Brazil Under-23 international.

Allan has played 109 times for Atletico Mineiro since retiring two years ago, helping them win an incredible treble in 2021, including the Brazilian top flight, the state championship, and the Brazilian equivalent of the FA Cup.

The defensive midfielder’s excellent form in a team that includes ex-Chelsea star Diego Costa has reignited a slew of European clubs’ interest in him.

That could be beneficial to Liverpool as well.

The Reds added a sell-on clause to the paperwork in 2020, which means they could get some extra transfer funds this month if Allan is sold.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.