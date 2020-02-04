Liverpool could play the youngest side in FA Cup history against Shrewsbury

Ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town, Jurgen Klopp made the bold decision to not take charge of the team, or play any of his first-team stars.

Under-23 boss Neil Critchley will instead be in control of a squad filled with young talent, while Klopp, Mohamed Salah and Co rest during the winter break.

If Critchley opts selects the same side that got thrashed 5-0 by Aston Villa in December’s Carabao Cup quarter-final, it would be the youngest FA Cup team in the history of the 139-year competition, with an average age of 19.5 years.

Sportsmail takes a look at the youngest starting XIs put out by Premier League or First Division clubs in the FA Cup’s long and esteemed history.

It is no surprise that both Klopp and Liverpool are happy to put out a young side against Shrewsbury. After all, they currently hold the record for the youngest XI in the history of the tournament.

League Two side Plymouth Argyle visited Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup in 2017 with little hope of victory.

But the Pilgrims managed to shut out Klopp’s youthful side who, despite being inexperienced in terms of age, still had plenty of talent going forward.

Either side of Divock Origi in the Liverpool front line were Ben Woodburn, 17, and Sheyi Ojo, 19, while the Reds’ defence contained future England internationals in 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold and a 19-year-old Joe Gomez.

Liverpool’s side, which had an average age of 21.8, had 77 per cent possession during the match and registered a whopping 28 shots on goal.

But they met a resolute Plymouth who held firm to earn a replay at Home Park. More on that below.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side went all the way to the final of the 2005 FA Cup, but had to start their campaign against Conference Premier side Exeter City in round three.

Given their opponents were in the fifth-tier of English football at the time, the Red Devils played a young side. However, they failed to break down the non-League side.

Ferguson picked 18-year-old Jonathan Spector to start at right back, with a certain Gerard Pique, 17, next to him at centre half.

In midfield, United played 20-year-old David Jones, who is now playing at Oldham Athletic, alongside Eric Djemba-Djemba and the late Liam Miller, who went on to play for Celtic.

Nineteen-year-old Chris Eagles started up front alongside French forward David Bellion, but they both endured a dismal day leading the line for the Red Devils.

And despite bringing Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Smith and Paul Scholes off the substitutes’ bench to try and find a winner, Exeter came away with a well-deserved draw.

However, it was heartbreak for the Grecians in the replay as goals from Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney earned United safe passage through to round four.

Although 1966 will be remembered in English football for the Three Lions’ famous World Cup win, few will recall it being the year when a very young Chelsea side reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

For their third and fourth round victories against Liverpool and Leeds United respectively, manager Tommy Docherty put out a side with an average age of 22.

Legendary forward Peter Osgood, 18, who scored the opening goal against Bill Shankly’s Liverpool in round three, was the youngest member of the starting line-up, while John Boyle and John Hollins were the other teenagers in the squad.

Chelsea’s midfield consisted of future England manager Terry Venables, 23, and a 21-year-old George Graham, who would go on to manage three of Chelsea’s biggest rivals in Arsenal, Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur.

Goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, a well-known figure in Chelsea folklore, was one of the more senior members of the starting line-up at 24 years old.

After beating Leeds in round four, Chelsea’s young boys managed to overcome Shrewsbury Town and Hull City in the next two rounds, but crashed out in the last four to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

After drawing a blank against Plymouth in the original tie, Liverpool travelled to Home Park with a similar set of players who featured at Anfield.

In fact, Klopp made only two changes from the first game, bringing Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge in for Emre Can and Sheyi Ojo.

Captain Lucas Leiva, who brought the average age up significantly as a 30-year-old, netted a first-half header to send Liverpool through to round four.

The result could have been even easier for Liverpool had Divock Origi scored a second-half penalty, but his dismal effort from the spot was saved by Luke McCormick in the Plymouth goal.

The Reds faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in round four, with Klopp putting out another young side which included Conor Randall and Ove Ejaria. They were beaten 2-1 by Paul Lambert’s side at Anfield.

Another youthful Liverpool side and another Exeter shock in the FA Cup.

A year before struggling against Plymouth, Klopp’s Liverpool faced another tricky third round tie against lower league opposition.

The German boss made 11 changes to his side, as teenagers Jerome Sinclair, Ryan Kent and Cameron Brannagan got the nod at St James Park.

Klopp also fielded youngsters Kevin Stewart and Joao Teixeira in midfield, as well as an inexperienced defence consisting of Tiago Illori, Connor Randall and Brad Smith.

Liverpool’s inexperience was clear to see, as they fell behind early on to an impressive Exeter side, before scraping a 2-2 draw to force a replay at Anfield.

Tom Nichols gave Exeter the lead after just nine minutes, though his effort was cancelled out by Sinclair’s equaliser three minutes later.

Exeter retook the lead just before half-time through Lee Holmes, but Brad Smith’s goal 17 minutes from time saved Klopp’s blushes.