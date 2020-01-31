Liverpool CUT prices for FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury with tickets costing just a pound for kids

Liverpool have slashed ticket prices for their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp and the first team set to be absent.

Following the 2-2 draw at New Meadow on Sunday, the Liverpool manager insisted it would be the ‘kids that play that game’, with the Reds due to have a two-week winter break as scheduled by the Premier League.

As such, Liverpool officials have decided to cut ticket prices for the game. With the match set to be played on either February 4 or 5, juniors will be admitted all over the stadium for just £1 and adults for £15.

Over 65s will have to pay £11.50 while young adults (17-21) will have to spend only a fiver to watch the match.

The local general sale to take place later this week will have all tickets priced at £9.

These prices contrast vastly to the varied range of cost for the third-round tie against local rivals Everton, when a match ticket cost as much as £59 depending on the area.

Klopp has been criticised for his approach to the replay, as he told reporters after the match on Sunday that Under-23 boss Neil Critchley will take charge of the game – as he did for the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat by Aston Villa in December.

‘We got a letter in April from the Premier League that we should respect the winter break for the players,’ Klopp said.

‘It’s not allowed to organise international friendlies or competitive games. And we respect that.

‘I told the boys weeks ago they will have a winter break. You cannot promise everybody time off and then at the end take that away, I cannot work like this. So that is our solution.

‘We will not be there, it will be the kids that play that game. I know that’s not very popular but that’s the way I see it.’