Liverpool dismiss Thiago talk rumours as ‘total nonsense’

Liverpool sources have reportedly described German claims that talks have been opened with Bayern Munich for Thiago as “total nonsense”.

Bild reported on Thursday afternoon that talks had begun between the two clubs for the transfer of the Spanish midfielder, but Liverpool have told various outlets – including the Liverpool Echo – that the reports are not true.

One club source told Sky Sports: “Total nonsense. Just because the media says something is going to happen, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.”

The Echo continue to describe Thiago as ‘not an active target’ and Manchester City have also briefed local reporters that they also hold no interest in Thiago; talk of a transfer to PSG is also seen as an attempt to drum up interest in their unwanted midfielder.

Bayern are desperate to extract a fee for Thiago, who is out of contract next summer. But as Kaveh Solhekol writes for Sky: ‘It simply would not make sense for Liverpool to spend £30m on a player they could sign for nothing next summer, especially when they already have world-class midfielders who can play the No 6 and No 8 roles.’

He describes the message from Liverpool as ‘loud and clear’ that they will not spend upwards of £25m on a 29-year-old who is out of contract next summer.

According to the same report, ‘City are not looking at signing midfielders this summer and they don’t need to replace David Silva because they have Phil Foden.’