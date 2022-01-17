Liverpool ‘do their thing’ without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane as Jurgen Klopp prepares for a possible Man City blunder.

Liverpool ‘do their thing’ without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane as Jurgen Klopp prepares for a possible Man City collapse.

Liverpool overtook Chelsea in the Premier League table despite being without their talismanic frontmen.

After beating Brentford 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp said his Liverpool team can “do their thing” without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

All three goals were scored by different players as Klopp seeks to fill the void left by the AFCON duo.

Brentford’s sloppy defending allowed Fabinho to head home a corner at the back post shortly before halftime, giving the Reds the lead.

In the 69th minute, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead before Takumi Minamino scored the third and final goal in the 77th minute.

With Manchester City disappearing over the horizon, all eyes were on Diogo Jota in a wider role, the not always prolific Roberto Firmino, and the peripheral Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool looked for their first win in four.

The performance against a tenacious and determined Brentford was far from vintage, with groans becoming increasingly audible as Liverpool looked lead-footed and laborious in possession early on without their dazzling strike duo.

But, at the right time, goals from unlikely sources were exactly what the doctor ordered, ensuring City wouldn’t be able to hit the cruise control button just yet.

“Winning gives you confidence,” Klopp explained.

“I don’t think we have a confidence problem, so we can pretty much silence the media (about Salah and Mane).”

“We know we don’t have a couple of world-class players, but we can still do our thing, as we did today,” says the coach.

“In a normal world, City would win the league, but what constitutes a normal world these days?”

Jurgen Klopp’s side overtake Chelsea, who were defeated by Manchester City on Saturday, thanks to their victory.

Brentford are still 14th in the table with 23 points.

Alisson – 6 points

He had very little to do and appeared shaky whenever the ball was at his feet, but he controlled his box well and was a safe pair of hands.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a score of 8 points.

Another game, another assist for the player who has created more chances in the Premier League this season than anyone else.

