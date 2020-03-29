Liverpool ‘eyeing Jose Gimenez, Dayot Upamecano and Alessandro Bastoni to replace Dejan Lovren’

Liverpool are eyeing up three potential replacements for centre-back Dejan Lovren, who is out of contract this summer.

Lovren joined Liverpool in 2014 from Southampton and has struggled to cement his position in the starting line-up in recent seasons. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for a replacement who is commanding in the air and also good with the ball at his feet.

The Reds have narrowed it down to three potential replacements: Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, according to AS.

Gimenez looks to be the most desirable of the three options, but the Reds may find it hard to secure his signature. The Uruguayan’s contract at Atletico runs out in 2023 and he has a release clause of £111million. The centre-back is a fan favourite at the Metropolitano.

He has, however, struggled with injuries this season. Stefan Savic and Felipe have since established themselves as Diego Simeone’s favoured partnership in defence, which could leave the door open for Klopp to swoop in for Gimenez.

Upamecano is hot property across Europe after a stellar season with the German club.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal, so the Reds would have to fight for the Frenchman’s signature. It is believed that Upamecano would cost around £50m.

Bastoni is the youngest of the three options but has already acquired a wealth of experience in Serie A for Inter, Parma and Atalanta.

The 20-year-old has featured in 14 Serie A matches this season for Inter but the Italian Under-21 international would fit the mould at Liverpool alongside young defenders Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.