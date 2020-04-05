Liverpool fans’ group: Furlough decision must ‘be seen as a positive’

A spokesperson for the Spirit of Shankly supporters’ group says they are in favour of Liverpool’s decision to furlough non-playing staff.

The PA news agency understands around 200 staff at the club, whose work is effectively idle during the Premier League suspension, have been affected by the decision.

Liverpool, who in February announced pre-tax profits of £42million for 2018-19, will top up the public money received from the government to ensure the affected staff receive their full salaries.

Liverpool are following Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich in turning to the government’s job retention scheme during the suspension of the Premier League

“The starting point of this was when the competitions were first suspended, we immediately contacted the club and made it clear that we expected all non-playing staff to be treated fairly throughout the duration of the suspension,” Spirit of Shankly told the PA news agency.

“The club gave an undertaking to do that which they’ve maintained throughout.

“The use of the furlough scheme maintains that commitment and it ensures that all lower-paid staff who run a variety of contracts will continue to receive 100 per cent of their wage. That’s got to be seen as a positive.”

