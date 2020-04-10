Liverpool fans want praise and we want more missed goals

Send us more Liverpool thoughts, missed goals and more to

This did mean more

As I read all of the different opinions as to why Liverpool choosing to furlough non playing staff. as a scouser who was forcibly removed from Liverpool by my mother who moved to London for work when I was a kid but still view myself as a scouser ( my cousins all call me the cockney scouse) I see how the club really did follow the Liverpool mentality.

If your argument is that Liverpool deserve more ire becuse of the club’s this mean more and YNWA you do not really understand the scouse attitude and how well Liverpool followed YNWA attitude.

The club looked after its own, it’s own being Liverpool staff many of whom live in the area, they made sure liverpool people had full pay, and taking some money from the government to do so.. how much more socialist could that be ? Liverpool is half blue half red for football but all the way red for its politica no true scouser or bluenose voted for them that’s for sure.

What you also don’t realise is Liverpool is in Merseyside not England! scousers are Liverpudlians first not English we see things and act different from the rest of England and even most northern cities.

I believe the media and other fans had a problem , but Liverpool if fans and ex players said so what and backed the club , they would’nt have changed the decision.

The club changed becuse our fans and players wanted them to not becuse of the rest of you trust me.

Also I wonder if your excepting that spurs and other clubs will do it and your not as angry then your anger really isnt about the NHS it’s just basically artizan hating. Saying all of that I for one love all the hate, people only hate when your on top. I did the same when it was man u and Chelsea ( does anyone really care about man city?)

I’m glad it’s Liverpool’s FC turn to be hated shows the club is doing something right.

Richi cockney scouse

Maybe I’m misreading it, but reading the mails from Paul Murphy, Manchester and Levenshulme Blue, Manchester 19, I understand it to be that the reason the Liverpool are getting more stick (despite reversing the decision to furlough staff) than Tottenham and Newcastle is because they do in fact ‘mean more’. Thanks for clearing that up.

Martin (Warrington)

Again we are the point where people still can’t separate the owners decision to that of the fans.

Liverpool fans went into uproar regarding the decision. Liverpool fans are the reason the reversal was made.

“If they’re such a special club bla bla”

How many other clubs that you have mentioned have changed their mind due to their owns fans disgust??????????

That’s right none.

This does mean more to the fans because its goes against everything they believe in and they made dam sure it wasn’t sticking.

But alas people’s hate for everything Liverpool related prevails and the first to entries in the mailbox proves this, as they are still having a go at the fans.

Has common sense just uped and left these two gentlemen, they have literally validated ians point.

Luke

Farce hole

I’m not sure if this has been covered on here…

If the PL can finish the season I’m all for it. The issue with finishing the season, for me, is this… Clubs are forced to submit a 25 man squad for the season, that is the squad that wins the league or gets relegated. I’m a City fan and the PL was all but over anyway but if things were closer how could you justify playing the rest of the season with no David Silva, and as his contract expires at the end of June, there will be players who have already signed a pre-contract terms for the 1st of July with other clubs too, I’m sure these cannot just be ripped up. Would City be expected to complete the season without a key player? Would youth players be eligible to play who weren’t at the club at the start of the season as they don’t have to be registered? Would we have a covid19 window to replace players who leave if the season were to resume after or during 30/06/2020? I’m sure there will be clubs with things to play for, in all leagues, with players leaving and joining.

If 2019/20 is not done and dusted by 30/06/2020, it will be a farce. If the squads are not the same, it’s not the same season no matter what you what year you want to call it by.

Nick (MCFC)

A refund solution

People have been wondering how clubs will be able to survive if the broadcasters insist on being reimbursed for unplayed matches, seeing as the clubs have already spent the money.

The obvious solution would be to offer the broadcasters third party ownership of players so that if/when they are sold, the money goes to the broadcasters, rather than the club. Or you could market it as a loan using player value as collateral, rather than TPO.

…or you could go a step further and just actually transfer the players to Sky Sports FC and BTFC, and allow them to compete in the next year’s Premier League. Who wouldn’t want to see the broadcasters re-po all of the league’s best talent into a pair of monstrous all star teams?! It’s a win-win.

Oliver (I’m joking, but how else do you expect to pay them back?) Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

Tax machine

Mattie Katara makes a very interesting point regarding the extra tax generated from foreign countries via sports packages. Unfortunately I think it all falls down when I think of a story regarding Ngolo Kante I read last year.

Its goes something along the lines of Chelsea offered him an accountant too allow him to circumvent paying as much tax as he could on his wages. He refused to do this as he didnt mind.

I ghave a feeling that not many others in the PL have follower suit.

Unfortunately we dont know how much tax footballers pay towards the economy. We can have a good estimate at what should be coming in if someone took the time and sat down to do that.

Just like Starbucks and Amazon, players in the PL will have multiple people around them that ensure they dont pay their cut.

Or maybe I’m just a cynic.

Dale (Leeds)

Discussions about irrelevant matters

Don’t get me wrong based on the header, just wanted to try and place some relevance on the current discussions in the, what is normally, invigorating mailbox.

Whilst it is enthralling to hear about professional footballers, who might be willing to accept a reduced salary as long as the money does not get spent on a new colleague later on, notwithstanding the media hype regarding astronomical transfer fees in the next window, whenever that ever happens. The mailbox is differentially focusing on various issues, all well and good, which is altogether positive, although from my perspective sitting on the patio watching the sun go down here in Germany, I am basically pleased that I have not been struck down with the virus and, once normality returns, it will be very welcome when things return to something like we new before.

Hopefully with a new mind set where we can all enjoy the sport which we love ( I’ve been actively following football since 1965) and it would be great to press the reset button.

Football ain’t everything, ask the sweat shop textile workers in Bangladesh who they support, when they have to walk home for three days and their future looks abysmal.

Irrespective of who is awarded the title for 2019/2020, which teams get promoted or relegated, let’s just focus on what is really important.

Best wishes and take care

Spud Murphy on the patio

An Anzac Premier League XI

Only six Kiwis have played in the Premier League, so I had to drag in some of our Aussie cousins.

Mark Schwarzer (Fulham, Middlesborough, Chelsea, Leicester)

Lucas Neill (Blackburn, West Ham, Everton)

Ryan Nelsen (Blackburn, Tottenham)

Winston Reid (West Ham)

Danny Hay (Leeds)

Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool)

Tim Cahill (Everton)

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield)

Brett Emerton (Blackburn)

Chris Wood (Leicester, Burnley)

Mark Viduka (Leeds, Middlesborough, Newcastle)

– Nige. AFC. NZ

Lofty ambitions

My interest has been perked by the mailbox entry from Mike Woolrich,LFC about missing something important in a match. I was at home watching the final day of the 2012 season with Man City trailing to QPR as the game ticked over into injury time. Man Utd were already celebrating winning the title on the pitch with their fans at the Stadium of Light, and I had the missus in my ear about getting some box or other out of the loft for her. As I couldn’t stand watching Utd celebrate another title I nipped upstairs to retrieve the box for her from the loft. In the couple of minutes I was gone I missed both City goals, and nearly fell down the ladder as I heard the commentator scream AAAGGUURREEERRROOOO as I rushed downstairs to see what had happened.

Can’t believe I missed such an amazing couple of minutes of football. Although on the plus side I made it down in time to see all the celebrating Man Utd players being told what had just happened at the Etihad…..the look on their faces was priceless

Simon, Southampton

And other missed goals

1994 World Cup, Dallas TX. Spain vs. South Korea. I had a four hour drive back to Houston so I figured I’d leave with about five minutes left to beat the logjam as Spain had this one in hand. Walking through the parking lot and hear the entire Cotton Bowl erupt as, I found out later, Seo Jung-wan equalized for South Korea in the 90th minute (remember, this was before stoppage time was allowed.)

TX Bill (didn’t leave early for Brazil vs. Holland though…bore 0-0 at halfime followed by the two teams trading goals in the 2nd half and Branco’s free kick settling it at 3-2 for Brazil) EFC

Asking about missed goals, as a Manchester United Fan from a far away land since I began to follow football by chance (rugby player and fan), catching a match on the telly when these had just began to be broadcast here. This team 1 – 0 down in what turned out to be an important match (I genuinely had no clue) but that’s a story for another day. I rooted for the underdog, they won 2 – 1 and I saw those goals and was hooked. Heady days followed.

Years later, going to grab a drink I missed Rooney’s goal from halfway and, distraught after Bellamy scored an equalizer for Manchester City, I was driving out of the pub where I left huge crowd that shouted what was certainly a goal as I was in a queue of cars at the gate. Had to park (about 5 minutes) walk in and wait for replays (as the match was now over) to see Michael Bloody Owen score that memorable winner against Manchester City.

For good measure, watching the World Cup with my family, I went to get food and missed James Rodriguez’s goal against Uruguay. The Puskas winner, no less.

Emmanuel (do we still aim at 3 paragraphs?) I always wanted to share those laments with understanding people. Thank you Mike and F365. [Not a 4th paragraph but an extra set of brackets].

After the unbridled joy of having my mail published for the first time recently I thought I’d throw in a classic missed goals (and other crazy shit) anecdote in response to Mike Woolrich, LFC.

I used to work on a dealing desk with a guy known as Goose (incidentally about the biggest legend I ever worked with). He was from Crawley, supported Man U and Scotland, but hadn’t at the time been to Old Trafford (this is in Jersey between 1999-2004 btw). However, given the proximity of Crawley to Croydon, he had been to see MU twice at Selhurst Park. You can probably guess what’s coming…

The first time he went was in January 1995 – Crystal Palace vs Man U. During the second half, he dropped a contact lens and started scouring the floor to find it. While he was scrabbling around, he heard a huge commotion but couldn’t see diddly. By the time he eventually stood up, Monsieur Cantona was walking from the mélée back to the changing room in disgrace (even though we all agree it was actually awesome). Oops. Nice work. It’s not like that was an iconic PL moment or anything.

18 months later, visiting family in the summer of ’96 (ah what a summer), one sunny Saturday afternoon he headed back to Selhurst Park for the first time since Le Roi went all Carl Douglas. It was the opening day of the season. Wimbledon v Man U. Time’s almost up, United cruising at 2-0. Now, Goosey did like a pie – and understandably he wanted to beat the rush. So with less than five minutes of normal time remaining, off he went to assuage his appetite. Then he heard a massive cheer. What happened? Oh, Beckham just scored from he halfway line. Nice work. It’s not like that was an iconic PL moment or anything.

Also, as a kid I went to Blundell Park to watch Grimsby play Charlton sometime in the mid 1980s. I came out buzzing after a thrilling 2-1 victory for the Mariners… until my dad pointed out that game finished 2-2. I always said I’d make a shit ref.

Bennett (you’re getting old, John), Val Verde

Mike Woolrich LFC asks about missing goals and regrets and I can actually reply to this and link it to an email earlier in the week from Ed (see Ed, not everybody goes straight past your mails, only the long boring non league ones!).

I attended the same game as Ed, the 4-3 Crystal Palace v Liverpool at Villa Park, but due to horriffic traffic problems, only got into the ground 30 minutes into the game. We had heard the cheer from the ground when Ian Rush put Liverpool in front after 14 minutes and upon taking our seat, a guy close by said “I hope they effing equalise and it goes to extra time, at least I’ll get 90 minutes out of it, I’m not paying £xx for an hours play”.

If people are unaware of how the game went, Crystal Palace did equalise in the 46th minute and went 2-1 up after 70. The final ten minutes were a joy for all neutrals as first Liverpool equalised (81) and then took the lead through a penalty (83). Obviously the Crystal Palace team, having been beaten 9-0 a few months earlier, gave up, only they didn’t and equalised in the 88th. It was at this point that I turned to the guy and politely said “My good man, I am sure you are elated at this unexpected outcome and are now looking forward to watching another exhilirating 30 minutes of cut and thrust football, fully justifying the inflated entrance fee”, or maybe it was something different (You happy now you dickhead!)

I’m pretty sure he regretted what he said when that long time Anfield favourite, Alan Pardew, scored what turned out to be the winner!

He probably regrets it even more as, had Liverpool won and gone on to beat MUFC in the Final, Alex Ferguson may have been sacked, United finishing 13th in the League. And before we get the MUFC fans replying with “ifs and buts”, LFC were Champions that year (as you keep reminding us) and would have started favourites, the rest is history as they say.

Howard (and we wouldn’t have had to suffer the Final replay, Lee Martin!) Jones

The F365 post-apocalypse dinner party

I’m putting together a dinner party for when the Covid-19 issue is finally put to rest, and I wanted to come up with a dozen folks to debate the issues of the day. I have a large dinner table here in Los Angeles that can seat twelve without too much of a squeeze. I’m refining my invitation list and here what it looks like so far.

Seats one and two: Me, obviously, as I’m cooking and it’s my idea. My lovely partner, US born and bred and an Arsenal fan. Don’t hold that against her.

Ed Quoth. He talks a lot about Palace and the minor leagues, but if you could get him to stop bullet-pointing every sentence I think he might be fun.

Mikey, CFC. A brother in arms, and he speaks a lot of sense. And comes up with a “bearded XI”. Bravo. Although disappointed Giroud just made the bench. His is a beard for the ages, and my wife found nude picture of him and she’s toast. Damn you, World Cup Winner!

Yaru, from somewhere in Malaysia, I believe. He can spell and makes cogent arguments.

Ted, Manchester. Although he threatened to stop writing such long emails recently as he was “working from home” that doesn’t seem to have deterred him. He can sit next to …

Oliver Dziggel. Until recently I thought he was misspelling his own first name, I had him as “Olivier”. He and Ted can argue the meaning of “condescending” while the rest of the table eats.

Which brings us to Minty, LFC. Never short of an opinion, and, to be fair, his views always well-argued and cogent.

James in Japan, who tells us things we never knew about Japanese football. Bravo. One day I’ll be on “Jeopardy” and there will be a question about Grampus 8 where the answer is not Gary Linkeker. I will nail the question, win a million dollars and share it 50-50 with James.

I miss Polly’s Kniting Corner, so if anyone can track down he or she, then that makes ten. Or Stewie Griffin, but he needs to take an anger management class first. I don’t want to be responsible for any bloodshed.

I think that leaves us two seats. So Sarah Winterburn takes one, and at the opposite end of the table, John Nicholson. I know they’re not mailbox contributors, but they do provide a lot of the ammunition, so I think that’s fair. They can’t sit next to each other though.

Or maybe Seb Stafford-Bloor? But he has to stop talking about Spurs in italics to emphasise his point.

To all the mailboxers – this is tongue-in-cheek and I love reading everything that makes the page twice a day. Be safe and take care of yourselves and your families.

Steve, Los Angeles

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.