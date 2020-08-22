Liverpool fixtures: A Christmas gift and Man United in May

Those Liverpool fixtures provide a nice run-in and Christmas period but a tough start and huge games in January and February.

Liverpool have a difficult start to life as Premier League champions, with a relatively kinder run-in as they look to defend their crown.

The Reds won their first English championship in 30 years at a canter last season and should really be considered favourites to lift the trophy again.

But they will have to hit the ground running as they face Championship winners Leeds (h), Champions League rivals Chelsea (a) and an Arsenal side they lost to (h) recently in their opening three games.

A Merseyside derby at Goodison Park follows on October 17, before a trip to Manchester City on November 7.

Liverpool fixtures over Christmas seem unusually generous, as none of the three clubs they take on between Boxing Day and January 2 finished in the Premier League’s top half in 2020/21.

But Jurgen Klopp will remain wary of games with West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton before facing Tottenham and Manchester United in consecutive January matches.

February brings visits of both Everton and Manchester City to Anfield but Manchester United (a, May 1) are the only one of Liverpool’s final eight opponents to have finished in the Premier League’s top eight last season.

It will actually be the first time this millennium that Liverpool have played Manchester United in any competition in May, their last meeting in the final month of the campaign coming in a 2-2 draw in 1999.

Southampton (h), West Brom (a), Burnley (a) and Crystal Palace (h) are their last four games.

The Reds will hope to recapture the Champions League in a European campaign that kicks off in the group stage on October 20. Liverpool’s first game will fall between a trip to Everton and the visit of Sheffield United.

