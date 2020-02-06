Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson BAPTISES Manchester United midfielder Fred’s wife

He’s proven himself to be a trusty pair of hands in between the goal for Liverpool as well as in his religion.

Alisson looks to be turning from goalkeeper to priest after he baptised the wife of his Brazilian team-mate Fred in a private ceremony in a swimming pool – and it wasn’t the 27-year-old’s first time this year as he also christened his Reds team-mate Roberto Firmino.

He performed the baptism on Monqiue Salum, the partner of the Manchester United star, in a touching event as he took some time out to help out a friend during his winter break.

It also means that Alisson has now incredibly performed more baptisms this year than conceded goals for Liverpool. The Brazilian has let in just one goal in 2020 – coming in a 2-1 win against Wolves.

A clip posted on Salum’s Instagram is accompanied by an emotional song by a gospel singer, who is also present, as a group wade in the pool. Alisson is then assisted by the singer as they dunk her head below the surface.

The four then embrace in touching scenes after she has been christened, with Alisson looking particularly pleased to have played a part.

“Ide, portanto, fazei discípulos de todas as nações, batizando-as em nome do Pai, do Filho, e do Espírito Santo” (Mateus 28.19) Esse dia! O dia que ficará marcado sempre em meu coração e em minha alma. O dia do meu encontro com Jesus Cristo, onde eu senti sua presença e senti que era a escolha mais certa e importante da minha vida. Onde entreguei a minha vida e todo meu coração para ele. Nem se eu quisesse eu conseguiria explicar tudo o que senti naquele dia e como o senhor vem transformando a minha vida e a vida da minha família. Eu não poderia deixar de agradecer aos meus queridos amigos @natalialbecker e @alissonbecker que me apresentaram a vida em Cristo Jesus e com seus testemunhos vem transformando a vida de todos a sua volta, inclusive a minha! Obrigada por me fazerem senti o verdadeiro amor. Vocês são benção em nossas vidas! Obrigada Deus, por fazer suas obras em minha vida. Eu sirvo ao senhor! ❤️ 14.01.2020

A post shared by Monique Salum (@moniquesalum) on Feb 2, 2020 at 4:25am PST

Salum was grateful for the help of Alisson and his wife Natalia as she wrote on Instagram: ‘This day! The day that will always be marked in my heart and soul. The day of my encounter with Jesus Christ, where I felt his presence and felt that it was the most certain and important choice of my life.

‘I could not fail to thank my dear friends @natalialbecker and @alissonbecker who introduced me to life in Christ Jesus and with their testimonies has been transforming the lives of everyone around them, including mine!

‘Thank you for making me I felt true love. You are a blessing in our lives! Thank you God, for doing your works in my life. I serve you!’

Alisson also performed a ceremony with Firmino this year – and the pair were left in tears after the baptism.

Posting his own ceremony on Instagram, Firmino wrote: ‘I gave you my failures and the victories I will give you too. My greatest title is your love Jesus!

‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old things have passed away; behold, new things have come! New time.’

As he he entered the water, Firmino was handed a microphone and said: ‘Jesus is love. [There is] no explanation. just believe it. Just believe and feel the holy spirit.’

Alisson has conceded just six Premier League goals this season, and his recent run of shut outs completes quite the turnaround for the keeper after he went on a terrible run earlier in the season.

After getting injured against Norwich in the first game, he went nine games without a clean sheet after returning. But in his last 13 games, the Brazilian has let in just two goals – one against Wolves and one against Monterrey in the Club World Cup.