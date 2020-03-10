Liverpool handed huge boost as Jordan Henderson edges closer to full fitness

Jordan Henderson is winning his battle to be fit to lead Liverpool into the clash with Atletico Madrid that could define their European season.

Liverpool’s captain suffered a grade two hamstring strain during the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Spain on February 18.

The injury usually means four weeks out but Henderson’s rehabilitation has been smooth. There were suggestions he could have trained at the end of last week but Liverpool’s medical staff have been careful not to let him do too much, too soon.

However, he completed a session at Melwood on Sunday and followed that up on Monday. Should there be no complications in the next 24 hours, the England international will almost certainly be in the squad.

Whether Jurgen Klopp would feel ready to put Henderson back into his starting line-up is open to debate as he has lost some match fitness, but the fact his skipper is giving him a decision to make will come as a significant boost to the manager as Henderson has certainly been missed.

Liverpool trail Atletico 1-0 and the challenge of overturning that deficit to reach the quarter-finals for the third season in a row is a big one.

One man who will definitely return to the starting XI is left back Andrew Robertson, who missed Saturday’s win over Bournemouth as a precaution. Adrian will continue in goal as Alisson is expected to be sidelined until the end of the month due to a hip injury he sustained in training.

Klopp believes his players are ready to respond.

‘We can’t ignore the problems we have had and think they won’t happen again,’ said Klopp. ‘We aren’t that kind of team or that kind of club. We’ve always had to work really hard for all the things we have got. I saw this on Saturday and am more than happy.’