Liverpool have’rejected two offers for Nat Phillips,’ with Premier League strugglers Watford pursuing the out-of-favor £15 million-rated defender.

Liverpool have turned down two bids for Nat Phillips, with Premier League strugglers Watford pursuing the out-of-favor £15 million-rated defender.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the 24-year-old looks increasingly likely to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are planning to recall defender Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Swansea City, according to reports.

Phillips is likely to be replaced by Williams.

This season, the British international has only made three appearances for the Reds.

After missing several weeks due to a fractured cheekbone suffered in a Champions League match against AC Milan, he has recently returned to training.

Liverpool wanted a minimum of £15 million for the defender, who was wanted by West Ham, according to reports last month.

Phillips could leave this month, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Watford are now widely regarded as the frontrunners to sign him.

With 14 points, the Hornets are just above the relegation zone, but they are not out of the woods yet.

If Claudio Ranieri’s side is to stay in the Premier League next season, he may need to bring in some reinforcements.

They may require another defender to replace Danny Rose, who has fallen out of favor with Ranieri after only seven months at the club.

