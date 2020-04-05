Liverpool hitman named in Rangers shortlist with Morelos exit expected

Rangers have drawn up a five-man shortlist that includes a Liverpool striker as they anticipate the departure of Colombian firebrand Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos, 23, has been box office viewing at Ibrox since his arrival from Finnish side HJK Helsinki in 2017.

Moments of genius on the pitch including a remarkable 14-goal tally in this season’s Europa League have been interspersed with disciplinary problems that has seen him given his marching orders seven times in the last 18 months.

Despite his questionable temperament, interest has slowly been mounting in acquiring his signature in the summer, with Goal naming Premier League quartet Leicester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Crystal Palace as noted admirers.

They note that Rangers wish to sell for a minimum of ‘£35m’, but the club in all likelihood would settle for an amount far less than that.

With Steven Gerrard’s side appearing set to ‘be gearing up to lose their leading scorer in the summer,’ attention has swiftly turned to who the Gers could sign to fill the goalscoring void.

One name cited by the article is Reds rising star Rhian Brewster.

The 20-year-old was widely tipped for greatness just a few years ago, but his development was seriously hampered by ankle and knee injuries.

Upon regaining full fitness, Brewster was sent out on loan to Swansea City where he showed glimpses of his sky-high potential when notching four goals from 11 appearances.

Whether in the guise of a loan or permanent move, the feasibility of a potential switch would seem plausible with the obvious connection of Rangers boss Gerrard.

Under Gerrard’s stewardship, Rangers have signed ex-Liverpool pros Jon Flanagan and Ryan Kent, while also taking Sheyi Ojo on loan.

Other stars named as potential Morelos replacements in the Goal report are Senegal striker Mohamed Buya Turay, Scotland international Lawrence Shankland, Bordeaux forward Josh Maja and Clermont striker Adrian Grbic.