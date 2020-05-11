Liverpool ‘in pole position to sign Kalidou Koulibaly’ as Premier League leaders overtake PSG

Coveted Napoli captain Kalidou Koulibaly has become a summer transfer target for Liverpool, according to reports in France.

Koulibaly is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in world football and the Reds have emerged as front-runners to secure his signature at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain have been watching the 28-year-old throughout the 2019-20 campaign, but it is understood the player would prefer a move to the Premier League.

Le10sport claim PSG had prepared a big money bid, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has designs on buying the Senegal international to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Moreover, Les Parisiens have relented in their pursuit of Koulibaly in recent weeks.

PSG sporting director Leonardo Aruajo has postponed plans to make a marquee defensive signing, keeping faith in veteran Thiago Silva.

The 35-year-old is out of contract this summer and the Ligue 1 champions hope to persuade their club captain to pen a new one-year deal.

In eight seasons at Le Parc des Princes, the Brazil international has made 310 appearances, scoring 17 goals and winning a remarkable 23 domestic trophies.