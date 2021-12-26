Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Barcelona have all expressed interest in RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, but he prefers Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Barcelona have all expressed interest in Karim Adeyemi, but the RB Salzburg striker prefers Borussia Dortmund.

According to reports, Liverpool has made a bid for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi.

With 18 goals in 28 games this season, the striker has been in sensational form.

The Reds, as well as Barcelona and Inter Milan, have taken notice as a result.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Adeyemi wants to join Borussia Dortmund.

Adeyemi has been in personal talks with the German club for some time, according to the transfer guru, and negotiations are now in their final stages.

Dortmund must still agree on a fee for the 19-year-old, but it is believed that they are in talks with RB Salzburg.

If the German moves to Signal Iduna Park, he will join Erling Haaland, who moved from Salzburg to Dortmund in 2020.

And Adeyemi could come in as a replacement for Haaland, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Manchester City are thought to be interested in signing the striker.

But, according to his agent, Mino Raiola, he could stay at the club beyond the summer.

To keep Haaland, Dortmund is willing to offer him a new £250,000 contract.

