Liverpool join Chelsea in race for Arsenal’s best player – report

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in luring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal this summer.

Barcelona were said to be the frontrunners to land the Gabon international, who has only a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates. Reports suggest Arsenal have accepted his desire to leave and the Gunners are looking to make around £50million from his sale.

As well as being linked with Barca, Inter Milan and Man Utd, claims that Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race for one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers, who has scored 17 goals this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is known to be a huge fan of Aubameyang, having coached him at Borussia Dortmund, and would provide the goals from the central striking role that have been missing from Roberto Firmino this season.

Indeed, Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions and reached the 50-goal mark faster than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

