Liverpool lose for the first time in the league season

The Premier League leader lost 3-0 on the lawn of Watford during the 28th day, this Saturday February 29, 2020. The “Reds” had not conceded a defeat in the league since January 3, 2019 against Manchester City .

Liverpool will therefore not equal the Arsenal invincibility record established in 2004. On the lawn of Watford, 19th at kick-off, the “Reds” suffered the wrath of the Senegalese Isamaïla Sarr, author of a double ( 54th, 60th) and an assist for Troy Deeney (72nd). The 3-0 defeat, the first of the season, ends a 44-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, more than a year after their last setback on Manchester City on January 3, 2019.

Besides the record of ” Gunners “, the ” Reds “ miss an opportunity to streak a 19th straight championship victory, an unrivaled performance. Losing against Watford, they stay at Manchester City, who also won 18 straight games in 2017-2018.

Ismaïla Sarr, unexpected executioner

On the lawn of a relegation player who remained on six unsuccessful games in all competitions, the men of Jurgen Klopp, amorphous, struck only once on goal before the break. The Watford players, at times clumsy, were much more enterprising, like Ismaïla Sarr. The 22-year-old Senegalese striker, mute since December 28, scored his first double in the Premier League, six months after arriving from Rennes.

Senegalese Ismaïla Sarr scored twice in Watford’s 3-0 success against Liverpool, February 29, 2020. REUTERS / David Klein

If this double from Ismaïla Sarr will not prevent Liverpool from being champion of England (22 points ahead of Manchester City), it has the merit of ending one of the most watched soap operas of the year .