Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises the club’s ‘brilliant’ recruitment of Luis Diaz, who becomes the club’s latest star to make an immediate impact.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises the ‘brilliant’ recruitment of Luis Diaz, who becomes the club’s latest star to make an immediate impact.

Klopp praised Liverpool’s scouting department for avoiding costly errors like Man United’s £40 million Donny van de Beek signing.

While many of their rivals have made costly mistakes in the transfer market, Liverpool has had a remarkable track record in terms of new signings.

In the six years that Jurgen Klopp has been at Anfield, he has gotten the majority – if not all – of his incoming transfers right, with Colombian striker Luis Diaz the latest to make an immediate impact.

Klopp attributes the team’s successful recruitment strategy to a number of factors, including Fenway Sports’ policy that they can “only spend what we earn, so we’ve got to get it right.”

First and foremost, Liverpool has a “brilliant” recruitment department led by Michael Edwards, with Julian Ward set to take over this summer, who identify players with the skill and character to fit into Klopp’s demanding tactical approach.

He also claims that they ignore “emotional” pressure from fans and outsiders to make rash signings, instead opting for a cold-blooded and calculated approach to transfers.

Timing is also crucial.

Liverpool would have faced far more competition for players like Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Mo Salah if they had spent another season impressing with their former clubs – Wolves, Southampton, and Roma – Klopp believes.

He also believes that having a stable, successful environment at Anfield helps because new recruits are not put under additional pressure to justify their fees by making an immediate difference to the team and are given time to adjust and settle in.

Players like Jota, who joined early last season, and Diaz, who has made an impression in his two appearances since joining from Porto, haven’t needed much time, though midfielder Fabinho did when he switched from Monaco.

Donny Van De Beek’s situation at Manchester United, where he was loaned out to Everton after receiving little playing time in his first 18 months, is a clear example of what Liverpool have avoided.

“There is no secret here,” Klopp admitted, “but the situation at this club is that our transfers must hit.”

